Bipartisan Bill Aims to Help Rural Communities Access Federal Broadband Funds

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2025 — Reps. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, and Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., introduced the Rural Broadband Assistance Act last week, aiming to help rural communities overcome technical and administrative barriers to securing federal broadband funding.

The bill would codify the USDA’s existing Broadband Technical Assistance Program, which offers $25 million in grants to local governments, tribes, nonprofits, and educational institutions. These funds would help with grant writing, feasibility studies, financial forecasting, and other activities necessary to apply for federal broadband programs.

“In many small communities, local governments don’t have dedicated grant writers,” Taylor said. “Assistance with the application process could make the difference between future internet connectivity or none at all.”

The lawmakers say the bill will not create new spending but instead formalize and expand technical assistance already authorized by the USDA. The legislation would amend the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 to ensure technical support is prioritized for regions with limited capacity.

"In so many rural Illinois hometowns, our neighbors just need a little help getting started with broadband,” Sorensen said. “This bill makes it easier for small towns to get the support they need to apply for funding and get connected — without new spending. It's about making sure every community has a fair shot at staying connected and bringing reliable internet to boost our economy."

Olga Morales-Pate, CEO of the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (a national network of partners working to provide technical assistance to rural communities across every state), said the measure addresses a common issue. “Without access to broadband, communities are at a major disadvantage for funding opportunities and basic information," she said.

The bill has been referred to the appropriate House committee for consideration.



