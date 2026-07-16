Bipartisan Senate Bill Would Cut ISPs’ Red Tape Filings with Financial Regulators

WASHINGTON, July 16 – Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, reintroduced bipartisan legislation to cut through red tape and expand internet access to rural communities by reducing regulatory costs for small broadband providers.

On Wednesday, the senators reintroduced the Access to Capital Creates Economic Strength and Supports Rural America Act . The bill allows rural telecommunications service providers to submit streamlined financial reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The legislation will create an exemption from certain SEC public registration and reporting requirements for rural broadband providers by amending the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The goal of the ACCESS Rural America Act is to provide relief to these small companies that could be put out of business by unnecessary red tape and regulatory costs.

Baldwin explained that the bill will help smaller broadband providers overcome regulations that are intended for larger companies. In the July 15 release , she explained, "Unfortunately, burdensome regulations intended for much larger companies are hurting our small broadband providers and limiting our ability to reach more people.”

Ernst noted that reliable broadband is essential for students, families and businesses. In the release , the lawmaker said, “I’m proud to partner with Senator Baldwin to cut through unnecessary red tape through our bipartisan ACCESS Rural America Act so small, rural broadband providers can spend less time on paperwork and more time connecting rural America.”

The bill was initially introduced in 2018 and passed through the Senate in December 2024 . The legislation is being reintroduced because it did not make it through the House before the legislation expired, requiring the bill to restart the process.

NCTA – The Rural Broadband Association CEO Mike Romano said the trade group appreciated the work the senators have done on the bill that will help “enable small providers to focus more on their core mission of deploying and operating advanced broadband networks in rural areas.”