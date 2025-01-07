Black Church Group Supports T-Mobile, UScellular Merger

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 – The Conference of National Black Churches (CNBC) sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission yesterday stating that it supports the acquisition of UScellular by T-Mobile.

The proposed merger calls for T-Mobile to buy UScellular’s wireless operations, customers, and 30 percent of its licensed spectrum for $4.4 billion. The company is currently awaiting approval from the FCC for the acquisition after submitting an application back in September

In the letter, CNBC President Jacqui L. Burton said the transaction came with many public benefits.

She said the deal would “provide a critical opportunity to increase network capacity and create more affordable access to wireless services for cost-conscious consumers.”

CNBC believes the merger will benefit underserved areas, and will improve equity and social mobility in these communities.

“The combination of UScellular’s and T-Mobile’s spectrum and network assets will help extend world-class, cutting edge, reliable 5G service and offerings at rates people can afford,” Burton said.

A few U.S. Senators. including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., have previously voiced their concern about the merger, believing that the acquisition creates further consolidation in the market and could lead to higher prices in the future.