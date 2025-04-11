Breezeline Down 5,000 Broadband Subscribers

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2025 – Breezeline lost 5,037 broadband subscribers in the first quarter of 2025, the cable operator’s parent company said Thursday.

Breezeline counts 632,836 such subscribers across 13 states and launched a mobile service last year through the National Content and Technology Cooperative, a consortium of hundreds of cable operators that struck a deal with AT&T in 2023.

The company didn’t say how many wireless subscribers it had, but Frédéric Perron, CEO of Cogeco, the Canadian firm that owns Breezeline, said it had been “scaling up our U.S. wireless sales.”

Breezeline is the eighth largest cable operator in the U.S., with just under 1 million subscribers across its broadband, video, and wireline phone services. The company posted a slight sequential decrease in revenue on a constant currency basis, which it attributed to a declining subscriber base.

Executives said the operator was still interested in selling some of its U.S. assets, but didn’t give any details.

The broadband losses were a bit better than last quarter, when the ISP lost 5,726 subscribers. On Cogeco’s earnings call Thursday, Perron noted there’s been heightened competition from fixed wireless services offered by 5G carriers but said he expected that to ease up over time.

Fixed wireless broadband has proved popular, with scooping up millions of subscribers last year while cable companies saw particularly bad losses.

Analysts at New Street Research agreed that last year was likely the peak for fixed wireless, noting in a recent report that Verizon and T-Mobile, which have the lion’s share of the fixed wireless market, already saw their adds slow down in 2024 while AT&T’s sped up.

That, combined with the impact of the shuttered Affordable Connectivity Program being mostly in the rear view, should both be positives for cable, the research house wrote. But that doesn’t mean cable will start adding subscribers again.

“Cable adds may not return to growth over the next four years,” New Street wrote, predicting average losses of around 0.4 percent annually over that time.

The cable giants, Comcast and Charter, are leaning into their own mobile offerings amid subscriber losses. The companies already have large national footprints, giving them a chance to get more customers to bundle fixed and mobile broadband and improve retention. The wireless carriers have been speeding up fiber builds in an effort to offer those converged services.