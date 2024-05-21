Broadband Breakfast on May 22, 2024 – Digital Skills Training

In an era marked by technological leaps and digital revolutions, the workforce landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. How can organizations and educational institutions design curricula that not only keep pace with technological advancements but also anticipate future trends? What strategies can be employed to bridge the digital divide and foster a diverse, inclusive workforce equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age?

Panelists

Matthew Summy , Vice President of Strategic Planning for Impact & Inclusion, Comcast Corporation

Jeran Culina , Senior Manager, Business Leaders United

Daisy Magnus-Aryitey , Co-Founder, Co-Executive Director, Code the Dream

Lo Smith , Senior Programs Manager, National Digital Inclusion Alliance

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Jeran Culina began with National Skills Coalition in 2021 as the Manager of Business Leaders United (BLU). BLU is a national business network comprised of leaders from small and medium-sized enterprises representing a range of industry sectors who are concerned about our nation’s skills mismatch and promote public investments in skills training and education that prepare America’s workers for jobs in the 21st Century economy. Jeran manages the implementation of engaging and expanding the BLU network and a majority of our state advocacy.

Matthew Summy serves as Vice President of Strategic Planning for Impact & Inclusion at Comcast Corporation. In this role, Matthew develops and drives strategy and measurement for the company’s community investment portfolio and corporate social responsibility initiatives in digital equity, economic mobility, and civic engagement. In addition, Matthew works closely with public, private, and nonprofit partners to build and shape initiatives and policies that help foster the development of a more connected and equitable world.

Daisy Magnus-Aryitey is Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of Code the Dream. She wrote her first line of code in a Code the Dream class, and within a year was working as a full-time software developer at Duke University. Daisy has played many roles at CTD, from a student in the initial CTD pilot to CTD Director to Board Vice-Chair. She has a Master’s in Education Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship from UNC-Chapel Hill.

Lo Smith joined the NDIA team in January 2022. Their work in libraries in the greater Baltimore area led them to the field of digital equity, as they experienced the impacts of the digital divide in their own community. Prior to joining NDIA, they served as the coordinator of digital equity at the Enoch Pratt Free Library, where they also served as a technology exchange fellow in 2018. During their time with the Pratt library, Lo piloted a variety of outreach and community-based digital inclusion programming, as well as examining the ways unexpected barriers impacted digital access and literacy.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.