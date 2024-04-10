Broadband Breakfast on April 24, 2024 – Amnesty for Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Recipients

The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund has been grabbing headlines lately, but not for the right reasons. After a series of defaults on funding amounting to up to $3 billion - a third of what has been doled out since the program’s conclusion - the Federal Communications Commission is considering an amnesty window for RDOF winners. Proponents argue that an amnesty is essential to salvage the program's lofty goals and unlock funding sources like the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. Critics warn that an amnesty would incentivize future providers to make reckless promises they can't live up to. What lessons can we take from the RDOF saga?

Panelists