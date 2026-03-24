Broadband Breakfast on April 29, 2026 – Older Adults Connectivity
Older adults remain among the least likely to have home broadband access or the digital skills to fully benefit from it.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online examines one of the most persistent challenges in closing the digital divide: Connecting older Americans. Even as federal broadband programs focus on the deployment of infrastructure, the resources and tools aimed at underserved populations remains uncertain. Older adults remain among the least likely to have home broadband access or the digital skills to fully benefit from it. Panelists will explore the barriers that keep seniors offline, from affordability and device access to digital literacy and relevance. The webcast will also discuss what policymakers, service providers and community organizations can do to ensure older Americans are not left behind in an increasingly connected world.
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Better Broadband, Better Lives
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited.
- Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
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Member discussion