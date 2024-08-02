Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Live

Broadband Breakfast on August 21, 2024 - Green Energy and the Democrats

This commitment to advanced and clean energy has intensified in recent years.

Broadband Breakfast Drew Clark

Broadband Breakfast, Drew Clark

3 min read
Broadband Breakfast on August 21, 2024 - Green Energy and the Democrats

The Democratic Party has long championed green energy as a cornerstone of its environmental and economic policies. This commitment has intensified in recent years, with the Biden-Harris administration launching ambitious initiatives to accelerate America's transition to clean energy. How have these efforts fared in practice? How are Democrats balancing the urgent call for climate action with economic and political realities? Join Broadband Breakfast for an in-depth look at these issues live from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago!

Sign up for BroadbandLive on Zoom

Recent articles from Broadband Breakfast on green energy:

Clean Energy is the New Dirty Word Between GOP and Democrats
It’s hard to imagine a greater contrast on any issue – including immigration –between the current GOP and the Democratic Party.
Broadband BreakfastDrew Clark
House Requests Federal Energy Regulatory Commission AI Report
Tech companies are reporting higher greenhouse gas emissions.
Broadband BreakfastTeralyn Whipple
In a Democratic vs. Republican Contest Over Broadband, Who Wins?
The idea behind ‘Made in America’ is to combine reindustrialization, national security, reviving left-behind places, cheering up blue-collar workers and reducing carbon emissions.
Broadband BreakfastDrew Clark
White House Launches Federal-State Energy Collab
The Biden Administration facilitated 21 state commitments to prioritize increasing energy grid capacity.
Broadband BreakfastTeralyn Whipple
Data Centers Consuming Massive Amounts of Energy, Report Says
Data centers are expected to grow to 6% of American energy consumption by 2026
Broadband BreakfastCorey Walker

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Post tagged in
Broadband Live

Read more

Popular Tags

Electronic Frontier Foundation Wants a Zero-Day Limit on Locked Phones FCC Why 'Non-deployment' Funds Are Important Broadband's Impact In a Democratic vs. Republican Contest Over Broadband, Who Wins? Infrastructure Montana, Oklahoma, and Vermont BEAD Initial Proposals Approved NTIA Montana, Oklahoma, and Vermont BEAD Initial Proposals Approved BEAD Ookla Reports T-Mobile Fastest Mobile Provider Wireless