Editor's Note: Broadband Breakfast is the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Working with each of you, together we are building the community to leverage America's internet infrastructure for Better Broadband, Better Lives.

Broadband Breakfast covers policy and politics extensively, but is not partisan. We do report on partisan politics.

In July, in the lead-up to the Republican National Convention, Broadband Breakfast identified two of the technology and infrastructure issues on which the GOP and the Democrats were furthest apart. We chose Crypto for the Republicans, and Green Energy for the Democrats. On July 8, we produced an Exclusive Report documenting the Republicans' advantage on the issue – before venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz endorsed Donald Trump on July 16, and before the former president devoted an entire speech to the topic on July 27.

It is possible that green or advanced energy might play a similar role for Democrats. That's why we are devoting this week's Exclusive Report to "Green Energy and the Democrats." Don't miss the Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on this topic live from the DNC in Chicago on August 21.

In the beginning of some of the most widely-known broadband projects in the United States, it was energy that was hard at work.

Take EPB in Chattanooga, originally for “Electric Power Board.” More than 10 years ago, as EPB’s Chattanooga was emerging as one of America’s first “gigabit cities,” broadband enthusiasts were recognizing the central role of the “smart grid” in driving fiber-optic deployments. Smart switches and meters became one of the early drivers.