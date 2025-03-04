Wisconsin Bill Aims to Streamline Nuclear Energy Approvals

March 3, 2025 – GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin have introduced a state bill to fast-track the process for studying approving nuclear reactor projects.

Wisconsin State Reps. Shae Sortwell (R), David Steffen (R), and Robert Wittke (R), along with Sen. Julian Bradley (R) introduced the bill on Feb. 17 .

The bill would require the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to conduct a nuclear power siting study, and must submit a report to the legislature within a year of the bill passing. Additionally, it would make the PSC approve or deny applications for advanced nuclear reactor projects within 150 days of completion. These regulations aim to streamline the approval process for large nuclear energy facilities.

In memo related to the bill , the legislators detailed Wisconsin’s need for increased energy production “to meet the spraying demands that will be driven by the development of data centers and other energy-intensive economic development.”

The GOP legislators talk about the importance of nuclear power in sustainable energy.

“Nuclear power, especially next-generation reactors, will be a viable, carbon-free, domestically sourced option to meet those demands. Laying the groundwork for nuclear energy investments and options today will bolster the safe, reliable, and affordable energy of tomorrow,” the memo said.

Earlier in February, the Wisconsin Legislature released a Joint Resolution expressing strong support for nuclear power and fusion energy sources to help meet Wisconsin’s energy demands. It committed itself to promoting the development, expansion, and investment in nuclear and fusion technologies to help bolster its energy sector and grow the economy.