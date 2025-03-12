Ex-Rep. Greg Walden to Lobby for Constellation Energy

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 – Former House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., has registered as a lobbyist for Constellation Energy Corp., according to a March 6 Senate disclosure filing .

Constellation, a major nuclear energy company, is partnering with Microsoft on restarting the Unit 1 reactor at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, the site of the worst nuclear energy accident in U.S. history in 1979.

Walden, who is currently the Chairman of Alpine Advisors, served in the House from 1999 to 2021. For Constellation, Walden will focus on “policy impacting data center power generation; policy impacting the nuclear, solar, and natural gas industries,” the disclosure said.

Restarting the Three Mile Island reactor is aimed at supplying power to Microsoft’s data centers. Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa., announced yesterday at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit that the project is a year ahead of schedule.

Three Mile Island is undergoing a rebranding and will soon be known as the Christopher M. Crane Clean Energy Center. The facility’s new name honors the late former CEO of Exelon Corp., the company that spun off Constellation in 2022.

The move to restart the reactor is part of a broader effort by Big Tech companies to expand nuclear energy’s role in powering its infrastructure, such as data centers.