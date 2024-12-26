AI Revolution Sparked Growth in Data Centers

Sign in Subscribe
Nuclear energy gained momentum as a green solution to data centers' rising power demands.

In 2024, the backbone of America’s digital transformation rested on thousands of data centers providing the computational power for AI, cloud services, and high-speed internet connectivity.

The number of new data center projects announced in the first half of the year have tripled, driven by the explosive demand for AI processing and cloud services. Estimates based upon a study from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory suggest that U.S. data centers consumed more than 70 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), or roughly 2% of total U.S. electricity consumption.

Yet, as their energy demands soared this year, data centers faced ignited debates over energy sustainability and their impact on local communities.

