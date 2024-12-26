AI Revolution Sparked Growth in Data Centers

In 2024, the backbone of America’s digital transformation rested on thousands of data centers providing the computational power for AI, cloud services, and high-speed internet connectivity.

The number of new data center projects announced in the first half of the year have tripled , driven by the explosive demand for AI processing and cloud services. Estimates based upon a study from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory suggest that U.S. data centers consumed more than 70 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), or roughly 2% of total U.S. electricity consumption.

Yet, as their energy demands soared this year, data centers faced ignited debates over energy sustainability and their impact on local communities.