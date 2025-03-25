Sign in Subscribe
On-Site Gas Generation a Solution to Data Center Power Crunch: Expert

'On-site generation would be up to 85% efficient when you capture waste heat on site,' Summers said, versus 33% grid efficiency.

Drew Clark

Photo of Jim Summers, CEO of GPC Infrastructure, at Metro Connect on Feb. 24

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2025 — On-site natural gas generation offers a viable alternative to grid connections for power-hungry data centers, according to Jim Summers, CEO of GPC Infrastructure, who presented Feb. 24 at the MetroConnect conference here.

Summers, with 35 years in the energy sector, said the growth of high-performance computing "is going to change the way we think about energy for the next decade," while noting that energy has weathered multiple transformative shifts throughout his career.

"The explosive growth of hyperscale data centers is creating insatiable demand for power that will exceed the ability of utility providers to expand their capacity faster," Summers told attendees.

