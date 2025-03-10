House Republicans Vote to Overturn Biden-Era Energy Rule

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2025 – House Republicans last week approved a resolution to rescind a Biden administration energy efficiency rule that placed “additional costs and red tape on appliance manufacturers,” arguing it imposes costly burdens on companies and limits consumer choice.

Introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., the resolution passed 222-203 under the Congressional Review Act, a law that allows Congress to overturn federal regulations.

The vote – 215 Republicans and seven Democrats – pushed the CRA resolution through the House. It was then sent to the Senate on March 6, where it cannot be filibustered and requires a simple majority to pass.

House Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Energy Subcommittee Chairman Bob Latta, R-Ohio, praised the move and called the Department of Energy’s rule an attack on affordable and reliable natural gas.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s DOE energy efficiency standards have led to less choice for Americans, more expensive products, and a system that is biased against affordable and reliable natural gas,” Guthrie and Latta said in a joint statement last week.

According to the statement, the DOE estimated that complying with the Biden-era rule would cost manufacturers an additional $213,000 annually and require nearly 3,000 hours of paperwork. Supporters, however, argued that the standards improve efficiency and lower long-term energy costs for consumers.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., framed the vote as part of broader GOP effort to roll back Biden-era regulations.

“From radical, unnecessary efficiency standards to other harmful regulations, we are putting a stop to the Biden administration’s policies that hurt American families and businesses,” Johnson said.