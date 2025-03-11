Sign in Subscribe
Rep. Latta Sees Bipartisan Interest in Nuclear Power

Latta says that investing in nuclear energy is necessary to support the rapidly growing digital grid.

Clara Easterday

1 min read
WASHINGTON, March 11, 2025 - Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, delivered remarks today at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit in Washington DC. His comments focused on the need for connectivity in rural communities and the role nuclear energy may play in expanding connectivity capabilities.

Latta talked about the necessity of improving connectivity and making it more accessible for rural communities. He noted that, if they don’t have connectivity, then small businesses move out of rural communities to places with better access.

“We have about 8 million households out there across the country that don’t have it [broadband],” Latta said. “I’ve got communities in my district that don’t have broadband.”

