Broadband Breakfast on December 10, 2025 - AI and BEAD Non-Deployment

The news may pave the way for non-deployment funds to be spent for broadband and AI data center projects.

News that the White House is preparing an Executive Order that would link BEAD non-deployment funding to the way states regulate artificial intelligence is turning heads. While prompting some criticism, the news may pave the way for non-deployment funds to be spent for broadband and AI data center projects. Join us for a timely discussion on leveraging this supporting BEAD funds to address an array of critical infrastructure challenges. Panelists will explore the intersection of AI data centers and the broadband purpose of broadband deployment – including workforce development, digital literacy training and adoption and energy-related matters.

Sign up for FREE for "AI and BEAD Non-Deployment" Once you log in, click this link to watch the BroadbandLive program Signup for FREE Email sent! Check your inbox to complete your signup. Better Broadband, Better Lives

Panelists

Other panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.