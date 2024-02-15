Broadband Breakfast on February 28, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and Broadband Labels

In the leadup to the Broadband Measurement Summit on March 7, the February 28 Broadband Breakfast Live Online event will consider the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband “nutrition” labels. By April 10, 2024, larger ISPs must display these new Broadband Consumer Labels at the point of sale. They must use clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost and performance of broadband services. Internet service providers with 100,000 or fewer subscriber lines must do so by October 10, 2024. Together with the renewed focus on geospatial broadband mapping as part of the BEAD challenge process, a focus on actual broadband performance is finally coming front and center for consumers.

Panelists