Broadband Breakfast on January 14, 2026 - Workforce Training and Infrastructure

How are workforce training programs addressing the infrastructure deployment challenges facing the broadband industry?

As broadband deployment accelerates nationwide, communities face a critical question: How do we ensure residents have the skills to leverage this connectivity? Our panel will examine the intersection of digital infrastructure and workforce development, exploring how training programs prepare Americans for tech-enabled jobs in healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, and beyond. The conversation will address persistent challenges including digital literacy gaps, equipment access, and coordination between infrastructure builders and workforce development agencies.

Sign up for 'Workforce Training and Infrastructure' Once you log in, click this link to watch the BroadbandLive program Subscribe Email sent! Check your inbox to complete your signup. Better Broadband, Better Lives

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

How to Log in CHAT.BroadbandBreakfast.com