Broadband Breakfast on July 16, 2025 – Making America's Digital Infrastructure Resilient

As America’s broadband infrastructure faces growing pressure from cyber threats, geopolitical tensions, and increasingly frequent natural disasters, the need for resilient, future-proof networks has become more critical than ever. In this Broadband Breakfast Live Online event, we’ll dip into the range of issues about which key observers are beginning to raise an alarm and demand greater awareness: Ensuring a resilient and secure national digital infrastructure.

This problem space encompasses topics spanning cybersecurity, satellite and rocketry, and high-risk threat landscapes like a modern-day geomagnetic storm such as The Carrington Event of 1859. Also, save the date for Broadband Breakfast’s in-person Resilient Digital Infrastructure Summit on September 18, 2025. The July 16 BroadbandLive event will bring greater awareness, energy and clarity around the need for resilient digital infrastructure.

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Other panelists have been invited.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.