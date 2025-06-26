Broadband Breakfast on July 2, 2025 – The New USF Working Group

Regardless of how the Supreme Court rules on the Universal Service Fund on Friday, lawmakers in both chambers of Congress feel they need to reconfigure the Universal Service Fund. Lawmakers launched the USF Working Group on June 12, 2025, aiming to work out the future of the multi-billion-dollar broadband funding program.

This Broadband Breakfast live session will feature staff from the offices of USF working group members and include a lively discussion about the future of the subsidy program. How might the outcomes of the working group influence the future of the USF? What reforms are being considered to ensure the sustainability of the USF? What prompted lawmakers to relaunch the USF Working Group?

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.