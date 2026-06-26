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Broadband Breakfast on July 8, 2026: AI and Workforce - Combatting Job Displacement

How is artificial intelligence already reshaping the workforce?

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

1 min read
Broadband Breakfast on July 8, 2026: AI and Workforce - Combatting Job Displacement

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries from telecommunications to customer service, the question is no longer whether AI will transform the workforce, but how leaders, policymakers, and educators can ensure workers are not left behind. This panel brings together experts to examine the real-world impact of automation on jobs, the sectors most exposed to disruption, and the strategies that can turn displacement into opportunity. Panelists will explore reskilling and upskilling initiatives, the role of public-private partnerships, emerging policy frameworks, and what a resilient, AI-ready workforce looks like in the years ahead. Join us for a frank conversation about protecting workers while harnessing the productivity gains AI can deliver.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

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