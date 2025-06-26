Broadband Breakfast on July 9, 2025 - Undersea Cables and Global Conflict

Amid rising global tensions, the flow of information through subsea cables has been a prime target for sabotage. The latest conflicts in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and elsewhere have serious implications for connectivity infrastructure worldwide. This Broadband Breakfast live session will consider the impacts that global conflict has on subsea broadband infrastructure and global connectivity. What are the potential global consequences if major subsea broadband cables are damaged or disrupted? How are governments responding to the increased risks to subsea cable networks? How might geopolitical instability shape the future planning of subsea broadband networks?

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.