Broadband Breakfast on June 12, 2024 – Digital Inclusion and Smart Cities

During the months of May and June, Broadband Breakfast Live Online will focus on broadband and smart cities! See other session descriptions.

The smart cities dream hinges on ensuring universal internet access for all residents. Collecting comprehensive data on internet accessibility and broadband coverage is pivotal for identifying gaps and fostering equitable internet participation. What progress have cities made in gathering these vital datasets? How can municipalities strategically leverage those numbers to allocate resources and implement programs that promote digital inclusion?

Panelists