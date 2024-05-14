Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Live

Broadband Breakfast on June 12, 2024 – Digital Inclusion and Smart Cities

The smart cities dream hinges on ensuring universal internet access for all residents

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

1 min read
Broadband Breakfast on June 12, 2024 – Digital Inclusion and Smart Cities

During the months of May and June, Broadband Breakfast Live Online will focus on broadband and smart cities! See other session descriptions.

The smart cities dream hinges on ensuring universal internet access for all residents. Collecting comprehensive data on internet accessibility and broadband coverage is pivotal for identifying gaps and fostering equitable internet participation. What progress have cities made in gathering these vital datasets? How can municipalities strategically leverage those numbers to allocate resources and implement programs that promote digital inclusion?

Sign up for BroadbandLive on Zoom

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Post tagged in
Broadband Live

Read more

Popular Tags

Group Points To A Few Early Problems With Broadband Labels FCC Bill Introduced in Pennsylvania House Mirroring Federal ACP Broadband's Impact House Delays Vote on NTIA Reauthorization Act NTIA States Gear Up for Subgrantee Selection in $42.5 Billion Federal Broadband Expansion BEAD Raj Radjassamy: 5G Use Cases and the Broadband Interplay Wireless California Gov. Gavin Newsom Proposes $2 Billion Cut In Broadband Projects Infrastructure