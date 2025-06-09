Broadband Breakfast on June 18, 2025 - Solving Cybersecurity Challenges

The Federal Communications Commission recently announced the creation of its Council on National Security, signaling a more proactive role in coordinating cybersecurity efforts across the broadband and telecommunications sectors. This BroadbandLive session will examine how policymakers are addressing cybersecurity challenges through regulation, interagency collaboration, and new oversight structures. What role should the FCC play in securing broadband networks? How do evolving federal priorities intersect with state and local responsibilities? And what should broadband providers expect as cybersecurity expectations grow more formalized in public policy?

