Broadband Breakfast on March 25, 2026 – Quantum Computing

Quantum computing/communications and their implications for cybersecurity, AI and the future of high-speed data processing.

As quantum computing moves from laboratory curiosity to near-term reality, its implications for broadband infrastructure, network security, and data transmission are coming into sharp focus. This panel – which will address both quantum computing and quantum communications – brings together leading researchers, telecom executives, and policy experts to explore how quantum technologies could reshape encryption standards, accelerate network optimization, and create new demands on broadband capacity. From post-quantum cryptography mandates to the buildout of quantum-safe networks, attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of the critical decisions that will define the industry's quantum future.

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.