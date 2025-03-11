Broadband Breakfast on March 26, 2025 - Broadband Programs Outside of the U.S.

While the U.S. continues its push for broadband expansion through government-funded initiatives like the BEAD program, other countries are pursuing their own strategies to bridge the digital divide. What lessons can the U.S. learn from international broadband programs? How do funding mechanisms, regulatory frameworks, and technology choices compare? Join us for an insightful discussion on how different countries are tackling broadband deployment, digital inclusion, and infrastructure challenges.

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.