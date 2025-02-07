Broadband Breakfast on March 5, 2025 - The Future of Data Centers

Join us to explore what’s next for the backbone of the digital economy.

Tune in for a discussion on the future of data centers as they scale to meet the soaring demands of cloud computing and AI. With energy consumption rising and federal policies shifting, how will operators navigate infrastructure challenges and sustainability commitments? This panel also serves as a preview to our March 27 summit, “Data Centers, Nuclear Power, and Broadband.” Join us to explore what’s next for the backbone of the digital economy.

Data Centers, Nuclear Power and Broadband A one-day conference exploring AI and Broadband Infrastructure Early Bird ONLY $145

Thursday, March 27, 2025 | Washington, DC

The rapid rise of cloud computing and artificial intelligence has placed an unprecedented strain on America’s energy grid, drawing new attention to the energy-hungry expansion of data centers. Tech companies are pushing forward with ambitious AI-driven growth often backed by commitments to renewable energy. Now the Trump administration is focusing on traditional energy sources. How will a shift in energy strategy impact data centers?

This summit will examine the role of nuclear power, the future of electric grid capacity, and the regulatory landscape shaping broadband and energy infrastructure investments in the AI era.

Panel 1: Data Centers, AI and Energy

The AI revolution is reshaping America's energy landscape. As tech giants pour hundreds of billions into expanding data center infrastructure, questions about energy and water consumption, sustainability, and grid capacity take center stage. How will the nation balance its AI ambitions with energy constraints? What mix of traditional and renewable energy will power AI?

Panel 2: Cutting Red Tape for Broadband and Energy Projects

The Trump Administration has brought a new urgency to streamlining infrastructure deployment. The White House is pushing to accelerate data center and energy projects through executive action, prompting states and federal agencies to rethink their approval processes. How quickly can broadband and energy projects be built?

Panel 3: Using IXPs to Improve Rural Connectivity

Internet Exchange Points represent a critical but often overlooked piece of America's digital infrastructure. With billions being invested in broadband expansion, strategically placed IXPs could significantly improve rural connectivity while reducing costs. How can smart infrastructure planning ensure that rural communities aren't left behind in the digital revolution?

Data Centers, Nuclear Power and Broadband A one-day conference exploring AI Infrastructure Early Bird ONLY $145

Broadband Breakfast articles on data centers and energy:

