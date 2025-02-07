Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Breakfast on March 5, 2025 - The Future of Data Centers

Join us to explore what’s next for the backbone of the digital economy.

Tune in for a discussion on the future of data centers as they scale to meet the soaring demands of cloud computing and AI. With energy consumption rising and federal policies shifting, how will operators navigate infrastructure challenges and sustainability commitments? This panel also serves as a preview to our March 27 summit, “Data Centers, Nuclear Power, and Broadband.” Join us to explore what’s next for the backbone of the digital economy.

Panel 1: Data Centers, AI and Energy

The AI revolution is reshaping America's energy landscape. As tech giants pour hundreds of billions into expanding data center infrastructure, questions about energy and water consumption, sustainability, and grid capacity take center stage. How will the nation balance its AI ambitions with energy constraints? What mix of traditional and renewable energy will power AI?

Panel 2: Cutting Red Tape for Broadband and Energy Projects

The Trump Administration has brought a new urgency to streamlining infrastructure deployment. The White House is pushing to accelerate data center and energy projects through executive action, prompting states and federal agencies to rethink their approval processes. How quickly can broadband and energy projects be built?

Panel 3: Using IXPs to Improve Rural Connectivity

Internet Exchange Points represent a critical but often overlooked piece of America's digital infrastructure. With billions being invested in broadband expansion, strategically placed IXPs could significantly improve rural connectivity while reducing costs. How can smart infrastructure planning ensure that rural communities aren't left behind in the digital revolution?

Broadband Breakfast articles on data centers and energy:

Global Energy Analyst: ‘Nuclear is Making a Comeback’
Expects tech companies to play a key role in nuclear investment
Broadband BreakfastBlake Ledbetter
Pennsylvania Rolls Out Plan to Fast-Track and Subsidize Hydrogen Power
AI data centers have spurred proposals to bring nuclear power plants out of retirement and develop small modular nuclear reactors.
Broadband BreakfastAssociated Press
Let’s Make a Deal, Trump Edition
Trump’s theory of the economy is that the American left foolishly turned its back on domestic energy production.
Broadband BreakfastDrew Clark
What Does DeepSeek’s Cheaper AI Mean for Energy Needs?
Making AI more efficient could be less taxing on the environment, experts say, even if its huge electricity needs are not going away.
Broadband BreakfastAssociated Press
Can Big Tech Plug Data Centers Right Into Power Plants?
Amazon Web Services is building next to the Susquehanna nuclear plant in eastern Pennsylvania. Utilities say that’s not fair.
Broadband BreakfastAssociated Press
Trump Hosts Tech Titans at Press Conference Linking Energy and AI
‘Stargate will be building the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of advancements in AI,’ Trump said.
Broadband BreakfastDrew Clark
AI Revolution Sparked Growth in Data Centers
Nuclear energy gained momentum as a green solution to data centers’ rising power demands.
Broadband BreakfastJericho Casper
Data Centers and the Environment
These vast, climate-controlled facilities, housing thousands of servers, support cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data-driven decision-making.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast
