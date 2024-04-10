Broadband Breakfast on May 1, 2024 – Smart Cities and Education

As cities worldwide strive to become "smarter" through connected infrastructure and data-driven innovation, the education sector is poised for transformative change. With high capacity network, smart cities could leverage technologies like internet of things sensors, remote learning platforms, and augmented/virtual reality to optimize school operations, enhance student engagement, and create more equitable learning opportunities. Tune in for a sneak peek into how smart city capabilities can revolutionize the future of teaching and learning.

Panelists