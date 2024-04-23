Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Breakfast on May 15, 2024 – Smart Cities and Transportation

Smart technologies optimize traffic flow and keep commuters updated in real time

Cities around the world are increasingly adopting smart transportation to improve mobility, reduce congestion, and enhance safety on their roads. These systems analyze vast volumes of data sourced from sensors and other communication technologies to streamline traffic flow and update commuters with up-to-the-minute information. As these technologies continue to evolve, what does the road ahead look like for smart transportation? How can broadband connectivity be harnessed to unlock the full potential of intelligent transportation systems?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
