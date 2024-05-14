Broadband Breakfast on May 29, 2024 – Health Care and Smart Cities

During the months of May and June, Broadband Breakfast Live Online will focus on broadband and smart cities! See other session descriptions.

The rise of smart city infrastructure and the Internet of Things presents exciting opportunities for transforming how healthcare is delivered. Innovative technologies such as remote patient monitoring, virtual doctor visits and environmental sensing for disease prevention could greatly enhance access to healthcare, reduce costs and improve overall quality. However, these solutions also raise significant challenges regarding data privacy, cybersecurity risks, and the potential for a digital divide to exacerbate existing healthcare inequities. Tune in for an insightful panel as experts grapple with the risks and rewards of integrating smart city technology into healthcare delivery.

Panelists