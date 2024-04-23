Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Breakfast on May 8, 2024 – Smart Cities, Multi-dwelling Units and Bulk Billing

Policies like bulk billing complicate broadband provision in MDUs.

1 min read
As smart home technology rapidly integrates into urban living, innovative solutions emerge to cater to the unique needs of multiple households under one roof. While this evolution is contingent on having robust broadband infrastructure in place, regulatory policies such as bulk billing are putting a spoke in the wheel for providers. What's the optimal way to deliver high-speed internet access across these multi-unit residential buildings? Is bulk billing to groups of subscribers the right approach, or are there better models?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
