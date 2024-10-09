Broadband Breakfast on October 23, 2024 - Satellite Broadband and BEAD

In 2022, the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program largely excluded satellite broadband from its Notice of Funding Opportunity, due to reliability concerns over the technology's nascent state. But recent guidance from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has cracked the door open, allowing alternative technologies like satellite broadband to compete for BEAD funding in high-cost areas - provided they can meet the program’s performance standards. How will fiber and wireless projects be impacted? How will the BEAD program be affected?

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.