Broadband Breakfast on October 30, 2024 - Tech and Telecom in Advance of the Next Administration

Tune in for a preview of the upcoming 'Broadband in the Next Administration' conference on December 12, 2024.

As the country prepares for the next presidential administration, this special episode will explore the critical issues that will define the future of America’s digital landscape. Join us as Drew Clark, CEO and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, offers an exclusive look into what's in store at our upcoming conference, "Broadband in the Next Administration," taking place December 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. Tune in for insights on key topics such as the future of the BEAD program, FCC’s spectrum authority, the Affordable Connectivity Program, net neutrality, and more!

Panelists

  • Panelists are invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
