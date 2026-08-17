Broadband Breakfast on September 2, 2026 – Global AI Regulation

This BroadbandLive discussion will examine the emerging global AI governance landscape and the growing tension between regulatory oversight and technological innovation.

The Global AI Rulebook: Regulation, Risk and the Race for AI Leadership

Who gets to write the rules for artificial intelligence? From the EU AI Act and the U.S. NIST AI Risk Management Framework to emerging efforts through the G7, OECD and United Nations, countries are taking different approaches to managing AI risk, accountability and responsible development. This BroadbandLive discussion will examine the emerging global AI governance landscape and the growing tension between regulatory oversight and technological innovation. Are the world’s major AI frameworks beginning to converge, or are businesses facing an increasingly fragmented patchwork of rules? How much regulation is necessary to address risks around advanced AI? When does compliance become a barrier to innovation and global competitiveness?

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Panelists

Panelists have been invited.

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.