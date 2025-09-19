Broadband Breakfast on September 24, 2025 - Broadband Mapping and Funding Accountability

With BEAD final proposals cascading in, it’s time to check on the state of the data underlying the state proposals. What’s the basis for the most recent revisions? How have the state and national broadband maps been revised recently? With billions of dollars in public investment at stake, accountability and transparency in spending are more important than ever. Indeed, accurate broadband maps remain essential to ensuring that federal and state resources reach the communities most in need.

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.