Broadband Prices Down 7% to 9% in Past Two Years, Phoenix Center Study Says

💡 ■ Musk: Starlink Price Cuts Have Nothing to Do with Amazon Leo ■ Gigi: Colbert ‘Got Some Things Very Wrong’ ■ U.S. Chamber Opposed to Jamming Cell Phones in State Prisons ■ Fire Fighters Want FCC Progress on Location Monitoring Inside Burning Buildings ■ Korean TV Station Owners Sue OpenAI over Copyright Infringement ■ FiberLight Deploying Fiber in West Texas Ahead of AI Demand Surge ■ Broadcasters Foundation of America to Honor Deborah Norville

Pricing: A new Phoenix Center analysis claimed broadband prices fell in real terms from 2024 through 2025, disputing a recent Benton Foundation report that found an increase. In the analysis, titled “Are Broadband Prices Rising? The Perils of Naive Price Comparisons,” Phoenix Center Chief Economist George S. Ford said FCC data from the agency’s Urban Rate Survey showed broadband prices declined about 7% to 9% in real terms during the period. Ford said his findings differed from the Benton analysis that, using the same FCC data, reported a 4.8% real price increase. Ford argued the Benton analysis contained methodological errors and said its conclusions were not credible. “The data tell a clear story once you analyze them correctly,” Ford said. “Broadband prices are falling in real terms, and falling by a meaningful amount. Claims to the contrary reflect methodological error, not market reality.” (More after paywall)

From left: Phoenix Center Chief Economist George S. Ford and Phoenix Center President Lawrence J. Spiwak.