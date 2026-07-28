Broadband Providers Praise Some State Pole Attachment Models, Argue Others Fall Behind

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 – Broadband providers effectively handed state pole regulators a report card Monday.

While praising states including Maine, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio as models for pole attachment oversight, others including Delaware, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California were scrutinized for outdated rules and weak enforcement that have delayed broadband construction.

The providers’ filings respond to a June 11 public notice from the Federal Communications Commission, which asked whether states that have reverse preempted federal pole attachment regulation should face recertification or enhanced transparency requirements.

State regulators have argued their existing oversight regimes already satisfy federal law and that Section 224 of the Communications Act does not authorize the FCC to routinely review state regulatory regimes after certification. Providers countered that Section 224 conditions state authority on maintaining and enforcing meaningful rules.

“Where a state has not ‘issued and made effective rules and regulations,’ the certification is invalid,” GoNetspeed Chief Legal Counsel James Hoare argued in a filing with the FCC.

GoNetspeed, an internet provider based in Rochester, New York, has passed roughly 770,000 total locations, with about 725,000 specifically passed by fiber.

The provider identified deficiencies in several certified states’ regulatory regimes, arguing Delaware and New Jersey have not updated their pole attachment regulations in decades, while Illinois and Michigan lack critical elements of an effective pole attachment regulatory regime.

The provider argued Idaho’s failure to extend its pole attachment statute to telecommunications providers until 2025 delayed broadband deployment, while Michigan’s initial hesitancy to extend certain attachment rights to entities that also own poles created confusion.

GoNetspeed’s request wasn't a federal takeover of pole regulation; however, it asked the FCC for presumptive safe-harbor guidelines; reasonable application timeframes, enforceable self-help remedies when owners miss them, transparent rent formulas, and fair cost allocation for make-ready work.

Another provider, Sonic Telecom, based in Santa Rosa, Calif., offered a detailed case study of the state. The company argued that the California Public Utilities Commission has adopted a comprehensive pole attachment framework but has failed to ensure that utilities comply with it.

Sonic cited data provided by Pacific Gas & Electric Company to the CPUC showing 19,949 poles requiring replacement, 7,551 requiring reinforcement and 734 requiring other structural work, with average delays of 591 days for reinforcement and 1,983 days or 5.4 years for replacement.

The company said those delays prevented it from reaching 27,641 of 60,667 targeted homes in San Francisco, contributed to abandoned deployment plans in Napa, and forced costly temporary bypass solutions elsewhere.

“By adopting pole attachment rules without adequately enforcing them, California’s regime hinders deployment and falls far short of the statutory requirements to maintain reverse-preemption authority,” legal counsel for Sonic wrote in a filing , urging the FCC to closely scrutinize states’ compliance with reverse preemption obligations under Section 224(c).

The FCC's inquiry comes as billions of dollars in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding move toward construction, putting renewed attention on whether pole access bottlenecks could slow federally supported network builds.

The Wireline Competition Bureau cited an analysis by the Advanced Communications Law & Policy Institute at New York Law School estimating that BEAD projects could involve approximately 3.95 million utility-owned poles across 2,053 electric utility service territories, with pole costs potentially ranging from $534 million to $4.63 billion.

Massachusetts has previously been criticized for delays in the pole attachment process that may threaten the success of BEAD , with provider GoNetspeed citing lengthy surveys, unclear timelines and years-long waits for make-ready work. GoNetspeed attributes these delays in part to divided authority between two state agencies.

In its filing to the FCC on Monday, Massachusetts argued that it is already addressing those concerns through an ongoing rulemaking led jointly by the Department of Telecommunications and Cable and the Department of Public Utilities. Still, stakeholders have argued the state’s proposal would allow significantly more time for processing applications than current FCC rules in other jurisdictions.

The state highlighted the unique challenges of its pole network, where roughly 90% of the Commonwealth’s 1.3 million poles are jointly owned by electric utilities and a single telecommunications provider. Regulators have argued that local conditions, including municipal fire wire, transit infrastructure and other attachments, require a regulatory approach tailored to Massachusetts.

States largely defended their existing authority in replies to the FCC on Monday.

California argued that certification ends FCC jurisdiction and that local regulators are better positioned to weigh safety, engineering and utility concerns. The District of Columbia pointed to its limited complaint history as evidence that federal intervention is unnecessary, while Maine argued that questions about regulatory quality should be addressed through best practice sharing rather than jurisdictional review, urging the FCC to preserve the jurisdictional framework Congress enacted.

Twenty-three states and Washington D.C. have exercised their right under Section 224(c) to assume jurisdiction over pole attachments.