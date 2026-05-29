Broadcasters Tell FCC to Expand Regulatory Fees to Big Tech, ISPs

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2026 – The nation's largest broadcast trade group has urged the Federal Communications Commission to force broadband providers and major technology companies to help fund the agency's operations.

The National Association of Broadcasters, a trade association that advocates on behalf of radio and television broadcasters, filed comments Thursday arguing that large technology firms and broadband internet providers benefit directly from the FCC's work but currently pay nothing toward it, leaving a shrinking pool of legacy industries to foot the bill.