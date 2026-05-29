Rural

Great Plains Communications Says Rural Providers Will Need Support Beyond BEAD

Executive says rising bandwidth demands and sparse population make long-term support necessary.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

1 min read
Great Plains Communications Says Rural Providers Will Need Support Beyond BEAD
FILE - Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, R, speaks at a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 16, 2022, by Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP.
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