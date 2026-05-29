Great Plains Communications Says Rural Providers Will Need Support Beyond BEAD
Executive says rising bandwidth demands and sparse population make long-term support necessary.
Executive says rising bandwidth demands and sparse population make long-term support necessary.
The state has now awarded planning grants to 18 Tribal communities.
A near unanimous vote sends the legislation to the governor.
An SIA attorney expects the FCC to seek more comment on the issue 'sometime this summer'
The move by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine comes as the industry is under pressure to pay the full costs of its vast networks.