FCC Commissioner Trusty Highlights National Security and Rural Broadband

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 – Federal Communications Commissioner Olivia Trusty highlighted the importance of U.S. leadership in communications technology in a statement following her visit to Nebraska.

The visit, hosted by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., included briefings at the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base. Republican Trusty participated in talks focused on U.S. military operations in electromagnetic environments and maintaining the nation’s technological edge.

Trusty also attended a demonstration by Boys Town and Cox Communications showing how connectivity supports essential services including education, health research, and crisis-response operations.

Later, she participated in a roundtable hosted by the Nebraska Telecommunications Association . Participants discussed the need for coordinated federal and state funding programs to support broadband deployment and ensure rural communities can benefit from emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.