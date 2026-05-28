Public Safety

FCC Commissioner Trusty Highlights National Security and Rural Broadband

Olivia Trusty, one of two Republican FCC Commissioners, returned from a visit to Nebraska hosted by Sen. Deb Fischer (R)

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

1 min read
FCC Commissioner Trusty Highlights National Security and Rural Broadband
Photo of Federal Communications Commissioner Olivia Trusty testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in Jan. 2026, by Jose Luis Magana/AP.

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 – Federal Communications Commissioner Olivia Trusty highlighted the importance of U.S. leadership in communications technology in a statement following her visit to Nebraska. 

The visit, hosted by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., included briefings at the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base. Republican Trusty participated in talks focused on U.S. military operations in electromagnetic environments and maintaining the nation’s technological edge. 

Trusty also attended a demonstration by Boys Town and Cox Communications showing how connectivity supports essential services including education, health research, and crisis-response operations. 

Later, she participated in a roundtable hosted by the Nebraska Telecommunications Association. Participants discussed the need for coordinated federal and state funding programs to support broadband deployment and ensure rural communities can benefit from emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. 

“In Nebraska, I saw how advanced communications technologies are essential not only to Americans’ ability to participate in modern life, but also to protecting communities,” Trusty said in a May 27 press release. 

Post tagged in
Public Safety FCC Olivia Trusty Nebraska Deb Fischer Nebraska Telecommunications Association U.S. Strategic Command House Energy and Commerce

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