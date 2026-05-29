Ohio Suspends Data Center Tax Break as Tech Firms Face Pressure to Pay for AI
The move by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine comes as the industry is under pressure to pay the full costs of its vast networks.
The move by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine comes as the industry is under pressure to pay the full costs of its vast networks.
The state has now awarded planning grants to 18 Tribal communities.
A near unanimous vote sends the legislation to the governor.
An SIA attorney expects the FCC to seek more comment on the issue 'sometime this summer'
Repair vessel weeks away as six aleutian communities lose service.