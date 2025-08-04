Sign in Subscribe
Buckeye Broadband Puts Disney on Ice, Drops ESPN Ahead of New App Rollout

USTelecom pointed to a number of states and some of their subdivisions that are slowing or stopping broadband deployment because of permitting.

Ted Hearn

8 min read
▪️Gray to Form Big Four in Louisville, Waiver Needed?▪️Lujan Seems Needy in Roth Letter▪️Charter CEO Buys $1M in CHTR Shares▪️LFAs: Trade Groups Not Playing Nice

ESPN: Allan Block just put Disney on ice. Buckeye Broadband in Toledo, Ohio, has pulled ESPN from its cable TV channel lineup, citing a pricing dispute with network owner Disney that the company says would unfairly burden customers. Buckeye Broadband is owned by Block Communications run by President and CEO Allan Block, a direct descendant of Paul Block, a German immigrant who started the company 118 years ago. For decades, ESPN has been one of the most expensive pay-TV channels in the bundle, driving up the price of cable for the vast majority of customers who never watched sports.

The “overstuffed turkey” – the description given cable’s porcine packages by Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav – caused millions to flee to Netflix. Buckeye pulled the plug on Friday. “We remain steadfast in our desire to balance the value our customers receive with reasonable prices; however, our customers have made it abundantly clear they have no more appetite for increased prices,” Geoffrey Shook, Buckeye Broadband president and general manager, told Block-owned The Blade in Toledo. (More after paywall.)

