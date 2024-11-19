Budget Watchdog Pushes Back on FCC Unlocking Proposal

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 – A nonprofit organization that fights government waste is opposing device unlocking rules proposed by the Federal Communications Commission under Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

Citizens Against Government Waste filed comments with the FCC Wednesday in opposition to a proposed federal rulemaking requiring the unlocking of mobile phones within 60 days of activation by the provider.

“The [unlocking proposal] as currently proposed is unnecessary. The wireless industry has adopted standards for cell phone unlocking. Limitations on unlocking exist solely due to merger conditions created by the FCC for select mobile providers. And consumers can choose to purchase unlocked devices either through a device manufacturer or on the secondary market,” CAGW President Thomas Schatz said.

The Washington D.C. based organization noted that financing options from providers could complicate unlocking if customers choose to unlock their phone while still in a monthly payment plan.

CAGW also noted that it was a concern that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the Commerce Department has urged the FCC to be more aggressive with unlocking. NTIA filed comments with the FCC Nov. 1 urging the commission to adopt automatic unlocking.

“[NTIA’s] submission goes even further by asking the FCC to expand the scope of the unlocking proposal to force all manufacturers to automatically unlock all prepaid and postpaid devices, not just phones, and making the unlocking of a device automatic,” Schatz said.

CAGW requested that the FCC either abandon the unlocking requirement, or extend the requirement to 180 days for all providers.

CAGW is a private, non-partisan, non-profit organization representing more than one million members and supporters nationwide.