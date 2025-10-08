Bull Moose Project Warns U.S. Risks Falling Behind China Without 5G-Based GPS Backup

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2025 — The Bull Moose Project, a conservative nonprofit that advocates for creating a 5G-based backup to GPS, said that groups opposing existing plans include members with alleged ties to Chinese companies.

The organization, which described itself as “dedicated to advocating for a dominant American future,” released a report titled Leaping Ahead: Securing America’s Future with a 5G-Based Backup to GPS. It argued that the United States must outpace China in developing resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) systems to safeguard national security.

The nonprofit, which says it “advocates for public policy that will put America first, invest in our communities and protect American workers,” has hosted events on the conservative antitrust agenda and released several publications outlining its “America First” approach to issues affecting the nation’s tech sector.

The report cited several GPS disruptions including interference over Fort Worth and incidents of jamming and spoofing during the war in Ukraine to highlight growing vulnerabilities. It said China, Russia and Iran have built terrestrial PNT backups to ensure their militaries and infrastructure can function if GPS or other satellite systems are degraded, and have engaged in “navigation warfare” to disrupt rivals.

According to the Bull Moose Project, China pursued a long-term strategy for PNT dominance through upgrades to its BeiDou satellite constellation, low-Earth orbit satellites, and a nationwide Loran-C radio navigation network. The group noted that the U.S. Space-Based PNT Advisory Board warned last year that other nations are already ahead of the United States in building GPS resiliency.

The Bull Moose Project called for a “layered PNT architecture” that combines GPS with terrestrial and alternative technologies. A 5G-based system, it argued, would provide a stronger, more secure backup using existing cellular infrastructure.

The non-profit used NextNav’s TerraPoiNT system as an example. The Department of Transportation previously found it outperformed other backup technologies in accuracy and coverage, according to the report.

NextNav’s proposal to use a portion of the 900 MegaHertz spectrum for 5G PNT service has drawn opposition from industry groups that rely on the same band for IoT and smart-meter networks.

According to the Bull Moose Project, some groups including the Wi-SUN Alliance, RAIN RFID Alliance and Security Industry Association represent companies using low-power devices that could face interference. The report also pointed to ties between some of these alliances and Chinese manufacturers.