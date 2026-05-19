Mississippi

C Spire Combines Fiber and Wireless Connection by Launching One Plan

The company aims to simplify connection by converging wireless and fiber.

Abby Larkin

2 min read
C Spire Combines Fiber and Wireless Connection by Launching One Plan
Photo of Suzy Hays, president and CEO of C Spire, from the company.

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 – C Spire, a Mississippi telecommunications and technology company, is launching The One Plan, a fully converged fiber and wireless plan to simplify how customers connect. 

The plan starts at $99 a month and combines unlimited wireless, fiber internet and a five-year price lock guarantee with no surprise overage charges or hotspot restrictions. The company is offering multi-hour appointment windows and exact install times to deliver quality support.

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A recent survey conducted across C Spire’s service area found that 60% of consumers believe that having one technology partner for both mobile and home services is important. However, consumers still face pricing issues, restrictions, and a lack of support. The plan aims to address this by simplifying services into a single bill and account with a five-year locked-in price guarantee.

“The One Plan is the first truly converged wireless and fiber experience designed around the customer instead of limitations typically associated with bundled offerings,” said Suzy Hays, President and Chief Officer of C Spire. She explained that the One Plan is challenging industry standards and brings a customer experience philosophy to wireless and fiber.

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Mississippi C Spire Suzy Hays Fiber Wireless

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