FCC Expands Conditional Drone Approvals Under Covered List

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is granting exemptions to its foreign technology restrictions, conditionally approving drone systems for use in the United States through the end of 2026.

The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau granted conditional approval Friday to systems made by Elevon Aerial AG and Air6 Systems GmbH .

Federal reviewers determined in a public notice the platforms do not pose unacceptable national security risks, even as the agency tightens restrictions on other foreign-made equipment.

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The newly approved systems include the Z30, Z50, and Z80 agricultural drone platforms from Elevon Aerial AG, a Slovenian manufacturer.

Air6 Systems, an Austrian manufacturer, received approval for its AIR8 Medium Lifter and smaller AIR4 platforms . The AIR8 is built for industrial missions, LiDAR mapping, inspection, logistics and sensor operations, carrying payloads up to 10 kilograms for flights of up to 60 minutes.

The approvals expand a growing list of conditionally cleared systems that also includes SiFly Aviation, Mobilicom, ScoutDI and Sees.ai. All conditional approvals expire Dec. 31, 2026.

The move comes days after the FCC delayed until 2029 restrictions on software and firmware updates for certain foreign-made drones and routers, signaling the agency is still working out how aggressively to apply its foreign technology framework.

The FCC’s Covered List identifies communications equipment and services determined to pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security. In December 2025, the agency expanded the framework to cover certain foreign-manufactured unmanned aircraft systems and critical drone components.

The drone ban was targeted at Chinese firm DJI, which accounts for most consumer drone sales in the U.S.