Cable One CEO Julie Laulis Retiring by End of 2025

💡 ◾ NAB to FCC: Reject LPTV on 5G Broadcast ◾ Layton Calls CCIA USF Study ‘Alarmist’ ◾ GCI: 42% of Revenue Comes from USF ◾ Elon Goes Rogue on OBBB ◾ Midco Buying SCI Broadband ◾ Lutnick on Hill Today

CEO: Cable One CEO Julie Laulis, a pay-TV industry veteran whose regional ISP was beset by problems that Wall Street traders punished relentlessly, is retiring and the Phoenix-based Internet, voice, and video provider is actively searching for a successor from inside the company and beyond. “Cable One has given me the extraordinary opportunity to live my values through meaningful work,” Laulis said in a statement Tuesday.

“For 26 years, I’ve been fueled by the privilege of serving alongside remarkable associates, constantly learning, and finding purpose in making a difference in the communities we serve.” Laulis is leaving Dec. 31, 2025 unless a successor has been installed beforehand. “Following the transition, Ms. Laulis will serve as a senior advisor to support a seamless leadership handoff,” Cable One said in the release. Her senior advisor role will end Jan. 3, 2027, Cable One said in an 8K filed with the SEC yesterday. (More after paywall.)