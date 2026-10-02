Cable One Gets Another Week to Close MBI Deal
The company is acquiring the 55 percent of MBI that it does not already own
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2026 – Initially planned for Oct. 1, Cable One’s acquisition of Mega Broadband Investment has been pushed back to Oct. 9.
Cable One said in a release Friday it was also in “advanced discussions” on securing financing from investment firm GTCR, the company from which Cable One was going to acquire the 55 percent of MBI it does not already own.
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