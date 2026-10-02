mergers

Cable One Gets Another Week to Close MBI Deal

The company is acquiring the 55 percent of MBI that it does not already own

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Cable One Gets Another Week to Close MBI Deal
Photo of Cable One CEO Jim Holanda from the company

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2026 – Initially planned for Oct. 1, Cable One’s acquisition of Mega Broadband Investment has been pushed back to Oct. 9.

Cable One said in a release Friday it was also in “advanced discussions” on securing financing from investment firm GTCR, the company from which Cable One was going to acquire the 55 percent of MBI it does not already own.

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Post tagged in
mergers Cable One MBI Vyve Broadband Sam McHugh Jim Holanda GTCR

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