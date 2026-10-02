SpaceX Has Company – Consumers’ Research Urges FCC to Fold the $4.5 Billion High Cost Fund

In 2025, Consumers’ Research lost in the Supreme Court in attempting to have the FCC’s USF contribution scheme held unconstitutional under the nondelegation doctrine.

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USF: Consumers’ Research wants the FCC to shut down the $4.5 billion High Cost Fund, echoing a position also taken by Starlink parent SpaceX. In a Sept. 30 letter to the agency, CR Executive Director Will Hild said consumers are being taxed to support broadband networks that already exist. “Consumers’ Research therefore urges the FCC to discontinue High‑Cost spending on redundant infrastructure,” Hild wrote. “The FCC should not create a new long‑term High‑Cost mechanism that would lock in another decade of the same tax for duplicative networks. It should not extend legacy support to locations that unsubsidized providers already serve.” (More after paywall)