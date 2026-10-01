Maryland Law Takes Effect as Senators Push Federal Network Vandalism Bill

WASHINGTON Oct. 1, 2026 – A new Maryland law aimed at making stolen telecommunications equipment harder to sell took effect today as two U.S. senators introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen federal penalties for vandalizing broadband networks.

The new requirements come as copper theft has become a recurring problem in Cecil County, Maryland. Verizon crews told WMAR-TV that thieves have been cutting telecommunications cables multiple times a week, disrupting phone and internet service. Thieves can cut cables and leave the area in an hour or less, while repairs can take considerably longer.

The Maryland law requires junk dealers and scrap-metal processors to obtain documentation showing lawful authority to sell certain telecommunications equipment. Dealers also must keep records and report purchases of covered equipment to law enforcement. The law applies to equipment including fiber-optic and copper cables, small-cell facilities and other telecommunications infrastructure.

The law also creates a misdemeanor for recklessly or willfully and maliciously damaging telecommunications infrastructure, punishable by up to six months in prison, a $500 fine, or both.

The problem can extend beyond copper. Verizon said thieves sometimes cut fiber cables because they cannot distinguish them from copper, leaving fiber networks damaged even when the stolen material has little resale value. A single fiber cable can contain hundreds of individual glass fibers that must be repaired individually.

The Maryland legislation comes as Sens. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Alex Padilla, D-Calif., introduced the Senate companion to the Stopping the Theft and Destruction of Broadband Act on Sept. 30, 2026.

The bill, S. 5617, would amend federal law to address vandalism involving copper , fiber and coaxial cables used to provide telecommunications and information services. It was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The House version, introduced in 2025 by Reps. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., and Marc Veasey, D-Texas, would expand federal protections to privately owned broadband infrastructure. Existing federal law specifically addresses damage to certain government-owned communications facilities.

NCTA - The Internet & Television Association backed the Senate legislation, saying attacks on communications infrastructure are disrupting emergency services and leaving consumers without connectivity.

The industry group said more than 18,000 attacks on communications infrastructure were reported in 2025 , disrupting service for 11.8 million customers. NCTA has also reported that 2026 has brought a wave of state legislation addressing network theft and vandalism.

Maryland is among the states taking action at the same time Congress considers a federal approach. The Maryland law's sponsor, Sen. Carl Jackson, D, said he plans to share the legislation with neighboring states in hopes of creating more consistent protections across state lines.